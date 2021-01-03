NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police said the victim and suspect in a fatal shooting inside Target on Charlotte Pike apparently did not know each other.
Police said Avery Collier, 40, died after being shot multiple times by David Van Dyke, 29, after a couple of verbal altercations inside the store.
Police said the men had words near the front of the store just after Collier and his girlfriend walked in. A few minutes later the two had another verbal altercation near the electronics department, during which Van Dyke shot Collier, according to police.
Police are investigating a shooting inside the West #Nashville Target on Charlotte.— Joshua Cole (@JoshuaColeLive) January 4, 2021
Witnesses called us saying shot were fired inside the store. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/eHMaH7qv23
Police said Collier collapsed in a store aisle and Van Dyke continued shooting at him.
According to surveillance footage, Collier and a woman were shopping for only about five minutes before the shooting.
Van Dyke then ran from the store with others exiting in a panic before later returning, leaving his gun in a planter in the front of the store, and surrendering to police. He told police at the scene and again during an interview at police headquarters that he was the shooter.
Van Dyke has been charged with criminal homicide and is being held on $1 million bond.
A statement from a Target spokesperson was released following the shooting:
The safety and security of our guests is Target’s top priority. Earlier this evening, one guest shot another in the Target store on Charlotte Pike. We immediately evacuated the building, called law enforcement and focused on keeping our team and guests safe. The store is currently closed while the Metro Nashville Police Department investigates the shooting. We’ve shown Metro Nashville PD the security videos and will provide them with whatever they need for their investigation. Additional questions can be directed to the Metro Nashville Police Department.
No other injuries were reported and no damage was caused to the store.
Target reopened to customers on Monday at 8 a.m. and is providing an on-site counselor for its employees this week.
