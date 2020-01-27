NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A victim of a peeping tom in the Germantown area is breathing a huge sigh of relief after the suspects arrest.
Marquez James was arrested in Denver, CO, recently. When he was arrested, it was discovered there were warrants in Houston, TX, accusing him of the same thing.
His bail bondsman is working to bring him back to Nashville so he can answer to the disturbing crimes.
“I don’t know why I was targeted,” the victim said.
The victim put her apartment up for sale, moved out of state and is still afraid to share her name or show her face after what she has been enduring over the past six months.
“We caught him on camera, and it was disgusting,” the victim said.
The man comes back to the same Germantown home over and over again to expose himself. Then his crimes got worse.
“The fact that he was pleasuring himself at my door Dec. 5 showed that he was escalating and so it could possibly be a rape,” the victim said. “He’s a sick sexual predator and needed to be taken off the street.”
Greg Sanford with Free at Last Bail Bonding can’t share the details, but said he’s been working with local, state and federal authorities to track down James.
“Given his past record and his danger to society, they were more than willing to help,” said Sanford.
Sanford hopes to have James back in Nashville and in front of a judge as soon as possible.
While the victim doesn’t want to face the man who terrorized her in court, she also doesn’t feel she has much of a choice.
“I feel like it’s my responsibility to raise awareness. I think a) that this kind of stuff and b) to do what I can to make it stop,” the victim said.
News4 has learned when James took off, he first went to Atlanta and then showed up in Denver with his fiance.
Now he’s not only accused of being a peeping tom and sexual predator, he’s also accused of being a fugitive from justice.
