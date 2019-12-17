NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A drive home from work last week was almost a La Vergne man’s last trip.
Andrew Vazquez was shot repeatedly by a driver in an extreme road rage incident last week on Interstate 24. The shooting shut down the interstate for hours.
“I’m just happy to be alive,” said Vazquez on Tuesday from his hospital bed.
He has been in the hospital recovering from gunshot wounds to the leg and torso. One bullet narrowly missed his heart.
“I started coughing up blood,” said Vazquez. “I just threw it in park and tried to get out of the car.”
Four days later police are looking for the woman who shot Vazquez in the road rage incident.
“This car like flew and almost hit me,” he said.
It started when the driver of a black four-door Audi cut him off as he merged onto I-24.
“I hit my horn. They slammed on their brakes and the woman slammed on her brakes and rolled down the window and flipped me off,” said Vazquez.
The situation only escalated from there.
“She come up beside me and that’s when it started, going shooting and stuff,” he said. “I put my head down.”
Vazquez spent the next several minutes unsure whether he would live or die. A truck driver passing by got out to help.
“He put pressure on my wounds until the first responders got there,” said Vazquez. “I kept asking him am I going to be alright? Does it look bad?”
Vazquez is smiling on Tuesday because he will be all right.
“I lived, so I’m pretty happy about it,” he said.
One of the bullets struck a bone in his leg. He will be on a walker while he gets physical therapy and relearns how to walk. He was released from the hospital on Tuesday.
