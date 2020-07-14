NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police has identified the man killed in a single-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning on I-65 South in Madison.
Police said Anthony Tomarchio, 21, of White House, was driving a 2000 Saturn south on I-65 at a high rate of speed around 3:45 a.m. when he traveled off the roadway near the Old Hickory Boulevard exit and struck a guardrail. The car rolled over and became wedged between two sound barrier walls. Tomarchio was ejected from the car and died at the scene. Police said he was not wearing a seat belt.
There was no evidence of alcohol involvement at the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.