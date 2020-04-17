NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Vice Mayor Jim Shulman and School Board member Christiane Buggs will hold a community conversation on Saturday morning.
The conversation will about the State of Metro and schools after last month's tornadoes and under the COVID-19 pandemic. The event begins at 10 a.m. and will be conducted via the Zoom platform.
Send your name, email and questions to info@shulmanfornashville.com to receive log-in information. The deadline to register is 7 a.m. Saturday.
