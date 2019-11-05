NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - FedEx and USO partnered with the Tennessee Titans to help veterans learn about career choices Tuesday.
Veterans in the workforce answered questions for participants. They spoke about resumes, networking, leadership skills, and challenges they’ll face while looking for jobs.
News4 spoke to USO’s Kari Moore about why they hold these events.
“The mission of USO is to strengthen America’s military service members by keeping them connected to family, home, and country throughout their service to the nation,” she said. “We believe that does not stop the moment they walk out of that military installation. That our responsibility means bringing them through a smooth transition to get to the other side.”
Titans tight end Delanie Walker also hung out with the participants. He took photos and spoke with everyone in attendance.
