NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Veterans headed to Washington, DC, on the Screaming Eagle Honor Flight were greeted at Nashville International Airport by a rousing ovation.
As the veterans were walking to the terminal to board a Southwest Airlines plane for the trip to visit the World War II Memorial, Korean War Memorial and Vietnam Veterans Memorial, those at the airport applauded for them.
Airport workers captured the ovation as the veterans entered. They are able to take the honor trips at no charge to them.
Listen to that applause! The Screaming Eagle Honor Flight boarded a Southwest Airlines plane this morning at BNA for a day of remembrance. Honor Flights take veterans to Washington, D.C., to visit the World War II Memorial, Korean War Memorial and Vietnam Veterans Memorial at no charge to them. . We thank these and all veterans for their service in our time of need. Thanks are also due to Southwest and the Screaming Eagle Honor Flight. . 🎥: BNA Operations Team
