NASHVILLE TN (WSMV) - A retired law enforcement officers has concerns about how police handled the situation leading up to the shooting of Landon Eastep on Interstate 65 on Thursday afternoon.

Michael Collins, a retired lieutenant with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and 25 year police officer, watched the cellphone video of the incident and body camera footage and credits the off-duty Mount Juliet Police officer for how he engaged Eastep.

He said even though it seemed the officers were working to contain Eastep to one area, Collins was concerned about how many people were engaging him and some of the tactics used.

“The biggest thing that came to mind was the number of officers on the scene,” Collins said.

That was one of Collins’ first thoughts when he saw all the footage of the officer-involved shooting on I-65.

“To have that many officers present in uniform and with the weapons drawn, that’s more intimidation than anything else, especially when you’re talking about a person having a mental episode,” Collins said.

Collins was in law enforcement for 25 years and said he was involved in training officers when he was still on the force. He said the Mount Juliet officer’s interaction was one thing that was done right.

“The Mount Juliet officer that engaged with this person actually did a pretty good job. He personalized some things as it related to the suspect,” Collins said. “He did everything that you would do in a crisis such as this.”

Even with that, Collins said in the time frame the incident happened, the one group that should have been there wasn’t.

“I understood that they were engaged with this person at least 30 minutes. My first question was why didn’t they have someone that is absolutely trained for CIT or critical incident training that had this particular experience to talk to this person or tried to get this person to de-escalate,” Collins said. “In that particular time, I questioned why if you have 30 minutes, surely a SWAT team that might have been equipped with equipment like shotguns that shot beanbags, that would know this person off their feet or do something to take the threat away.”

News4 asked Collins if the number of shots fired were justified.

“I think when the person made the action that he did, I think everyone discharged their weapon and it probably seemed like overkill, but I think the firing of the weapon was contingent on the action of the person,” Collins said. “I think everybody just fired their weapon just in cast the other one didn’t, or someone failed to discharge their weapon. I think they were probably operating under the mindset I saw him produce his weapon and maybe nobody else did, and they were just firing.”

Collins said he believes what happened on Thursday will provide an opportunity for training.

“If in the public, you viewed this as a situation that’s very questionable, I can imagine what it’s going to look like when all these agencies review this. They look at this from a training standpoint and they’re probably going to go back and say we need to definitely re-evaluation how we treat situations such as this,” Collins said.

The retired officer said it is different looking at the situation from the outside.

“I could sit hear and ‘Monday morning quarterback all I want and look at a video and critique it fully and be critical,” Collins said. “Of course, there is not a textbook way of doing anything in law enforcement because everything is absolutely different from one situation to the next.”

In the aftermath of the shooting, Metro Police Chief John Drake said Friday that Officer Brian Murphy, a 25-year veteran of the police force, has been decommissioned. Drake said Murphy was identified as the officer who fired the final two shots from a rifle after Eastep was on the ground.

Five other Metro officers – Justin Pinkelton, who has also been with Metro Police for 25 years, Sean Williams, a 17-year veteran, Edin Plancic, a six-year veteran, James Kidd, who joined Metro Police last February, and Sgt. Steven Carrick, an eight-year veteran, are on routine administrative leave after firing their weapons.

Two Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers and the Mount Juliet officer also shot at Eastep.