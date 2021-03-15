NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville event venue had its beer permit suspended after being cited for violating the Metro Health Order in place at the time of the violation in December.
Clementine Hall, 4710 Charlotte Pike, was cited for not following the mask mandate, not practicing social distancing, exceeding required occupancy and no health department events permit for a wedding held at the facility on Dec. 19.
After testimony before the Metro Beer Board last week, it was determined that evidence existed to sustain the citation. The board set the penalty at a $1,000 civil penalty or the choice of a suspension of seven days followed by 30 days probation. The permit holder chose to serve the suspension.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.