NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Vanderbilt soccer goalie and kicker Sarah Fuller will be honored during the Celebrating America primetime program for the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Fuller made history this season when the became the first woman to play and score for a Power Five college football team.

It’s an honor to be invited to participate in one of America’s greatest traditions. This historic inauguration is especially meaningful for American women and girls. The glass ceilings are breaking and it is the time to #LeadLikeAWoman @KamalaHarris @JoeBiden @BidenInaugural pic.twitter.com/16izLbIqEu — Sarah Fuller (@SarahFuller_27) January 17, 2021

“It’s an honor to be invited to participate in one of America’s greatest traditions,” Fuller wrote on Twitter. “This historic inauguration is especially meaningful for American women and girls. The glass ceilings are breaking and it is time to #LeadLikeAWoman.”

Fuller became the first woman to play for a Power Five school when she kicked off to begin the second half of Vanderbilt’s game at Missouri. She later kicked two extra points in the Commodores’ final game of the season against Tennessee to become the first woman to score in a Power Five game.

The Presidential Inaugural Committee announced American heroes who would be highlighted during the event.

In addition to Fuller, the PIC announced it will celebrate a number of everyday Americans who have stepped up in their communities, including:

Anthony Gaskin of Virginia, a UPS driver who was celebrated by a neighborhood along his route for his hard work and dedication during the pandemic.

Cavanaugh Bell, 8, of Maryland, made care packages for elderly people, started a pantry with food and essential supplies in his community, and delivered a truck full of supplies to the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota.

Mackenzie Adams of Washington state is a kindergarten teacher who went viral for videos of her energetic remote lessons.

Morgan Marsh-McGlone, 8, of Wisconsin, started a virtual lemonade stand that has raised over $50,000 to feed food insecure families after learning that some kids who used to get meals in school were going hungry because of COVID-19.

Sandra Lindsay of New York is a director of critical care at Northwell Health in New York and is the first American to receive a COVID-19 vaccine outside of a clinical trial.

Celebrating America will be hosted by Tom Hanks on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, MSNBC and PBS.