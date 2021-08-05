NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Vanderbilt University Medical Center announced Thursday it would begin rescheduling a limited number of scheduled inpatient procedures until the current wave of the COVID-19 virus can be brought under tighter control.
The hospital system also is requiring masks to be worn, regardless of vaccination status, in indoor areas of the hospital, including non-clinical locations.
Dr. C. Wright Pinson, Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Health System Officer, made the announcement in a memo sent to staff members.
“We have learned many lessons during the past 18 months about how to keep our patients and each other safe while managing our hospitals and clinics as efficiently as possible during the pandemic,” Pinson wrote. “Despite the experience we now possess, we find it necessary to begin rescheduling a limited number of scheduled inpatient procedures in our Adult Hospital until the current wave of the virus can be brought under tighter control.”
Pinson said less than four weeks ago Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s seven-hospital system was caring for 10 patients admitted for COVID-19. On Thursday, largely due to the delta variant, there are 83 patients in the hospital system.
“Nearly all COVID inpatients we care for now are unvaccinated,” Pinson wrote. “Data on the effectiveness of COVID vaccines continue to show that each one prevents serious illness, hospitalizations and death.”
Pinson said that unlike last year when a majority of the COVID patients were elderly, now they are all ages. The overall severity of their illness has increased, causing longer lengths of stay.
“We are experiencing this increase at the same time as increased admissions associated with trauma season. The increase in traumas, along with customary high traffic in our Adult Emergency Department, staffing challenges in clinical areas and in increased demand for surgical services, are impacting our operations,” Pinson wrote. “Across the country, the ability to recruit hospital workers is harder than ever, and Nashville is no exception.”
Vanderbilt University Adult Hospital is seeing these challenges while Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt is experiencing record admissions through a seasonal shift in pediatric viral illnesses like respiratory syncytial virus.
“As a result, our hospitals are full,” Pinson wrote.
To help with volume-related issues, Vanderbilt University Medical Center is communicating with area EMS providers about Adult Emergency Department volumes, and with other area hospitals about the scarcity of available beds for transfers.
“What we are also learning in this fourth wave is that although vaccinations limit serious illnesses and hospitalizations, they aren’t as effective at lowering infection risk and the potential to spread the virus to others,” Pinson wrote. “Our top priority is to protect our patients and each other, which means even if you are vaccinated, additional precautions are necessary.”
