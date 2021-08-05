NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Vanderbilt University Medical Center announced Thursday that wearing a face mask is now required, regardless of vaccination status, indoor areas of VUMC, including non-clinical locations.
The hospital made the change in response to an uptick of COVID-19 cases at the facility.
“What we are also learning in this fourth wave is that although vaccination limit serious illnesses and hospitalizations, they aren’t as effective at lowering infection risk and the potential to spread the virus to others,” Dr. C. Wright Pinson, VUMC Deputy Chief Executive Officers and Chief Health System Officer, said in a memo to staff.
Pinson said the adult hospital and Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt are full with the increase in COVID-19 patients of all ages.
Four weeks ago, VUMC’s seven-hospital system was caring for 10 patients admitted for COVID-19. That number has increased to 83 on Thursday, largely due to the delta variant.
The hospital also announced it would be rescheduling some inpatient procedures in the Adult Hospital until the current wave of the virus can be brought under tighter control.
Click to view Vanderbilt’s updated visitor policy.
