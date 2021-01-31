NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Susan R. Wente, provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs, will become president of Wake Forest University later this year, Vanderbilt announced on Sunday.
Wente has served at Vanderbilt for 19 years. She recently served the university as interim chancellor from August 2019 through June 30, 2020.
“Susan Wente is a singular leader in higher education, and Vanderbilt University is in the strong position it is today because of Susan and her tremendous leadership. She combines a scientist’s precision and rigor, a leader’s strategic mindset and a dedicated mentor’s commitment to others. She leaves a lasting legacy on our community,” Vanderbilt Chancellor Daniel Diermeier wrote in a message to the university community on Sunday. “I am deeply grateful to Susan for her partnership and many contributions and wish her much success at Wake Forest. She embodies the One Vanderbilt spirit, and we are forever in her debt.”
She served as interim chancellor from Aug. 15, 2019, through June 30, 2020, a time that coincided with the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. She served as the primary architect of the university’s COVID-19 response and its Return to Campus plan, which made Vanderbilt one of just a handful of leading universities nationally to successfully invite all students back to campus this academic year.
“Susan always put Vanderbilt first, and this has never been more obvious than during the pandemic,” said Bruce Evans, chairman of the Vanderbilt University Board of Trust, in a news release. “She leveraged her vast knowledge of the institution, of science and medicine, and of our academic and research enterprise to lead the university through the tumultuous onset of COVID-19 to a successful return to campus this fall.
Vanderbilt is forever thankful to Susan for her 19 years of service to the university and for her courageous leadership during this historic time. I wish her the very best in her new role.”
At its April 2020 meeting, the Board of Trust honored Wente with a resolution in recognition of her extraordinary leadership as interim chancellor and provost and appointed her as Cornelius Vanderbilt Chair. Cornelius Vanderbilt Chairs recognize faculty who are engage in groundbreaking research.
“I am, and always will be, deeply grateful to the Vanderbilt community. For nearly two decades, we have worked side-by-side to advance this university’s impact,” Wente said in a news release. “As you’ve heard me say before, there is no pause button at Vanderbilt, and I am committed to the essential work that lies ahead this spring semester. We still have much to accomplish, and I look forward to continuing to work together during the remainder of my time here. Know that, although I will no longer be serving Vanderbilt, I look forward to watching and cheering on your future success.”
Wente is the first woman to lead Vanderbilt, the first woman to serve as its provost and will be Wake Forest’s first woman president. Throughout her tenure at Vanderbilt, Wente has worked to advance opportunities for women across the university and has been a strong advocate for equity and inclusion in academic affairs.
Wente was appointed at provost at Vanderbilt in 2014.
She is also credited with leading and designing many of the academic features of the historic transition of the university and Vanderbilt University Medical Center into two separate and legal financial entities in 2016.
“Susan’s wisdom and unerring judgement are at the center of the deep and innovative partnership that exists between the university and medical center, a partnership that is unique in academic medicine and has positioned Vanderbilt to lead and thrive,” said Jeff Balser, president and CEO of Vanderbilt University Medical Center and dean of the School of Medicine. “She has been a trusted colleague and friend over many years, and I sincerely congratulate Wake Forest on her historic appointment.”
Wente joined the university in 2002 as professor and chair of Cell and Developmental Biology. She was named associate vice chancellor for research in the medical center and senior associate dean for biomedical sciences in 2009, a position that combined research and graduate education under one leader for the first time. In this role, she led several trans-institutional graduate programs and oversaw the training of over 1,000 graduate students and postdoctoral fellows.
Wente will step down from her current role at Vanderbilt on June 20. The university will launch an international search for her successor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.