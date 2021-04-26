NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Dr. Matthew Walker III, a professor of biomedical engineering, a professor of radiology and radiological sciences and associate director of the Medical Innovators Development Program at Vanderbilt University, passed away on Saturday, his family announced. He is 56.
“The world has lost a man of great compassion and intellect who possessed a sharp wit, a great sense of humor and a loving heart,” the family said in a statement released on Monday. “Dr. Walker epitomized a strong Christian life well-lived, though his mission abruptly ended far too soon. No words can adequately express our sadness and sense of loss.”
Walker was born on Nov. 10, 1964, in Newark, NJ, to Matthew Walker Jr. and Ramona Bard. He resided and served for many years in Boston, New York City and most recently Nashville.
Walker is survived by his wife Anna Walker and his son, Matthew Walker IV.
Having traveled the world professionally as well as in service to several civic and community organizations and boards, Walker is known as a gifted giant in his field. He is especially respected as a servant for the Matthew Walker Comprehensive Health Center Board of Directors. The Matthew Walker Comprehensive Health Center was started by his grandfather Dr. Matthew Walker Sr. in 1968.
"We are shocked and greatly saddened by the sudden loss of our friend Matthew Walker III," the Matthew Walker Comprehensive Health Center said in a post on its website. "A genuine man of debonair style and sophistication, Matthew lifted the tides around him with every conversation. His long-term support of our health center ensured the continued legacy of his grandfather Dr. Matthew Walker Sr. in word and deed. Our thoughts, prayers, and deepest sympathy are with his family, today and always."
Walker also considered it a great honor to also be one among Fellows for the American Institute for Medical and Biological Engineering (AIMBE).
The family is planning a celebration of Walker’s life will take place on a date to be announced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.