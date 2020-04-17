NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Vanderbilt Medical University Center is looking for plasma donations from recovered COVID-19 patients.
“You can either have had COVID, tested positive and either have a negative test and be without symptoms for 14 days or you could have tested positive and the be without symptoms for 28 days,” said Dr. Allison Wheeler.
The first part of program is a research visit.
“We would collect some clinical information about those patients. We’ll take a blood sample so that will allow to do tighter testing and to look actually to see their immune response to the COVID infection,” said Wheeler.
Next the person would to have their plasma collected.
“We can collect up to 800 milliliters of plasma which can be divided into four different units that could be transfused into four different patients,” said Wheeler.
This amount of plasma could potentially help four people recover from the infection.
“The hope is those antibodies that initially helped somebody survive the infection will be able to help a different person," said Wheeler.
If you are a fully recovered COVID-19 patient and would like to donate your plasma or learn more click here.
