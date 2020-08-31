NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Vanderbilt University is investigating reports that undergraduate students violated COVID-19 protocols during a gathering Saturday evening at The Ingram Commons.
Vanderbilt University Public Safety was contacted about the gathering Saturday and initially found that students were gathered following proper face covering and social distancing protocols, but the university has received reports that its protocols were not be followed by students in this area at other times during the night.
“Student violations of the university’s COVID-19 policies and protocols are addressed through the Office of Student Accountability and will result in sanctions, up to and including, probation, suspension and expulsion,” the university said in a statement.
In response to this weekend’s activity, Vanderbilt Public Safety personnel will be posted at the Commons and additional areas where students commonly congregate during the evening and nighttime hours for the next several weeks, or for as long as deemed necessary.
Vanderbilt encourages anyone with information about violations of our COVID-19 protocols to report it by calling the Public Health Hotline at 615-343-1352.
