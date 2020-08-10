NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Vanderbilt University is providing a look at how mask mandates are affecting COVID-19.
One of the biggest stats health experts look at is hospitalizations, trying to find out how many cases are severe.
Vanderbilt said in hospitals where 25% or less of their patents are under a mask requirement, hospitalizations have grown by more than 200% since July 1.
There’s been nearly 100% growth in hospitals where 26% to 50% of patients are under a mask requirement.
Hospitalizations with 51% to 75% of patients under a mask mandate see a similar growth.
But hospitals with more than 75% of its patients coming from counties with a mask mandate have seen less than a 50% growth in hospitalizations since July 1.
Vanderbilt said this indicates a clear relationship between mask requirements and a slower growth in hospitalizations.
Click to view the Department of Health Policy report.
