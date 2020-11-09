NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An EMT at Vanderbilt University Medical Center was arrested and charged with possessing and transmitting child pornography.
Dylan Lee Wilson, 44, of Hohenwald, was arrested on Sunday morning on charges of sexual exploitation of a minor and aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.
The TBI received information last Monday from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and Metro Police regarding the online activity for Wilson.
During the investigation, TBI agents determined Wilson possessed and transmitted several dozen images and videos consistent with child pornography on the mobile messaging application Kik.
Wilson is being held on $100,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.