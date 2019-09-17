NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Vanderbilt University is taking another step towards becoming carbon neutral by 2050.
As part of the school’s ongoing sustainability efforts, Vanderbilt is eliminating all single-use plastic soda and water bottles this semester.
Students and faculty will no longer be able to purchase plastic bottles throughout the campus’ dining facilities, markets and vending machines.
This will save the campus more than 400,000 plastic bottles each year and more than 1.7 million bottles during a student’s four-year experience.
For perspective, the amount of plastic saved in one year is enough to cover Vanderbilt’s football field almost 1.5 times.
Vanderbilt has a long road ahead to become carbon-neutral by mid-century.
Future plans include reducing plastic use in departments and offices on campus. Additionally the university will implement zero waste initiatives around food waste, landfill waste reduction and green printing.
Last year the university eliminated all single-use plastic straws, bags, cups, containers and utensils.
