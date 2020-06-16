NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Vanderbilt University announced on-campus classes for the fall semester would resume on Monday, Aug. 24, according to a message posted on the school's website by Incoming Chancellor Daniel Diermeier and Interim Chancellor and Provost Susan R. Wente.
"We appreciate your patience while we have developed our return to campus plans. We understand uncertainty about the fall semester may have compounded the stress you have been under during these extremely challenging times, nd we know all are eager for information that will allow us to look forward and plan for the future," Diermeier and Wente wrote.
On-campus classes will conclude Friday, Nov. 22. All undergraduate students will complete the final week of classes remotely through virtual and alternative platforms, with the semester concluding on Sunday, Dec. 13.
Academic calendars for graduate and professional degree programs will be shared directly with students by their respective deans. Most graduate and professional degree programs will also end in-person classes before Thanksgiving break.
"A successful fall semester will require every member of our community to work together in the One Vanderbilt spirit," Diermeier and Wente wrote. "We recognize the strengths of residential education and want our students, faculty and staff to have the chance to be together on campus under the new conditions that the pandemic requires."
There will be no fall break this year. In addition, the school asks that students stay in the Nashville area and not travel away from campus for weekend trips through the end of in-person classes on Nov. 20.
Undergraduate residential students who are able to do so will leave campus for the Thanksgiving holiday and will not return to campus until the start of the spring semester.
"We are adopting this plan based on current public health guidance regarding risks associated with coming and going to and from campus, and models suggesting a potential resurgence of COVID-19 cases with the onset of the influenza season," Diermeier and Wente wrote.
"During this pandemic, the health and safety of our Vanderbilt community is uppermost in our minds. We are leveraging the learning, data and experience we have acquired since the pandemic began in January to inform our plans and reduce the risk of COVID-19 spread as much as possible. We will continue to closely track the course of the pandemic and will adjust these plans as necessary in response to the latest public health information."
If students do not want to return to campus because of the pandemic, the university will be offering remote-only studies. The Office of the University Registrar will contact undergraduate students on June 16 with details on how they can apply, if needed because of their personal circumstances. The university asks all who choose to apply to communicate with the school by June 26.
The university intends to change how classes look and operate because of the pandemic. For example:
We intend to practice physical distancing and other protocols to promote health and safety in classrooms. Students will sit farther apart and will wear face masks/coverings. Faculty and teaching assistants also will adopt appropriate public health safety methods.
A student’s individual course schedule may include some evening and weekend classes, a blend of virtual and alternative and in-person learning, and other approaches.
We are planning for in-person courses to have options for delivery via a variety of virtual and alternative platforms. This will provide for students who cannot return to campus activities and for those who need to self-isolate or quarantine during the semester. We are investing in new resources to further advance these platforms and will offer an excellent learning experience for all.
The university will reduce residential spaces on campus to provide housing that is as safe as possible. The school will also identify self-isolation and quarantine locations for students who live in residential housing.
Details of the housing plans are available at the university's Return to Campus website.
The university will also expand opportunities for mobile ording through Campus Dining and create more opportunities for grab-and-go options. It will also be modifying circulation and adding contactless "tap" checkouts to promote health and safety in dining halls.
"Regardless of where our students reside - in Vanderbilt-controlled housing, off campus or in remote locations - we are committed to providing programming and support that enhance connections, belonging and community," Diermeier and Wente wrote.
The university will be implementing protocols to keep the community as safe as possible.
"As we look forward, every one of us will need to fully commit to protecting our collective health and well-being as much as possible and play our individual part in managing the spread of the virus," Diermeier and Wente wrote. "At the core of our efforts is prevention of infection. Public health protocols, including symptom monitoring and temperature checks, mandatory face masks/coverings, public hand-sanitizer stations and physical distancing, will be in place. We will ask all students who return to campus to sign an acknowledgement of such protocols."
The university is also taking actions, such as enhanced cleaning protocols, changes to foot-traffic flow through buildings and on campus pathways, and much more, to ensure all campus spaces and buildings support the health and safety of students, staff and faculty.
The university has expanded its new and returning student helpline and encourages students and parents to call 615-322-4357 with questions.
"This is a pivotal moment, and we have a unique opportunity to shape it - as part of a leading research university and as exemplary members of our broader community. As the university’s leaders, during these unusual times, we are committed to the primary goal of fostering a community that welcomes all and provides the transformative learning and discovery opportunities that our students expect from Vanderbilt University," Diermeier and Wente wrote.
