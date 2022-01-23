NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An employee with a company that cleans cars at Nashville International Airport has been charged with theft after he was arrested on outstanding felony warrants.
Police said Antonio Howse, 33, was arrested on Jan. 12 and found to be in possession of a stolen firearm which he confessed to taking from a valet vehicle at the airport. He was working with Steam Jet Nashville, which is tasked with detailing vehicles parked in valet at the airport at the vehicle owner’s request.
During the investigation, police queried through an online pawn database, police discovered Howse pawned a ring for $100 at a Nashville pawn shop on Nov. 13, 2021. Christina Wulforst reported her engagement ring was stolen from her vehicle parked at the airport between Nov. 9 and Nov. 13. Wulforst identified the ring as hers from a photo
Howse was charged with theft for allegedly taking the ring, valued at $4,700, from the vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.