NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Friday will be the last day to receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination at the Music City Center as the health department begins to close the vaccination center there.

Health officials said in recent days only 200 first doses have been administered there. When the facility opened, there were around 1,000 doses administered.

Metro Public Health Department will continue to focus on opportunities to give the vaccine at community events and the drive-through location at 2491 Murfreesboro Pike.

Former Kmart testing site to transition to vaccinations today The COVID-19 community assessment center at the former Kmart location on Murfreesboro Pike will be transitioned to provide vaccinations beginning Monday.

“We are looking at continuing to do our outreach and adding events where it is most beneficial. I think these are going to be reasonable alternatives,” Dr. Gill Wright, Interim Director, Metro Public Health Department, said during Thursday’s weekly briefing. “We are booked with events this month and into next month.”

The drive-through vaccination center administered 247 doses of the vaccine on Wednesday, the highest single-day total since it transitioned from a testing center.

As progress is made on approving the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 12-15, the health department said it would add events as necessary to reach those teens.

“We expect the vaccine to be approved in the very near future for kids 12-15 year old,” said Wright. “We’re expecting to have special weekend vaccine clinics. All current sites would also let kids get the vaccine too.”

Wright said he expected many of the children in that age range would also receive the vaccine from other providers.

Wright did warn that with children receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, there is a 7-8 week time frame when they couldn’t receive a non-COVID vaccine. This could affect those who need to get required vaccines to attend school in the fall.

Metro to drop all COVID-19 restrictions except mask mandate on May 14 The Metro Nashville Health Department announced Tuesday that all COVID-19 restrictions except for the mask mandate will be dropped effective May 14.

Dr. Alex Jahangir, chairman of the Metro Public Health Board and Metro Coronavirus Task Force, said the metrics continue to remain level or trend downward as almost 42% of Davidson County residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 33% are fully vaccinated.

“All this is happening because of the work that everyone here is doing,” said Jahangir. “Masks work, vaccinations work.”

“Getting your shot is the best step at fighting the variant strains,” said Wright.

Wright said there should be plenty of the vaccine and resources available to provide vaccinations to the younger age group.

“We should have plenty of vaccine and structure to get the shots to children,” said Wright. “We’re taking and moving a lot of the staff from the Music City Center back to where they work. We have a good supply of Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer on hand.”

Governor declares COVID-19 a ‘managed public health issue,’ removes restrictions in 89 counties Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced the end of statewide public health orders and signed an executive order to address economic and regulatory functions.

On May 14, most COVID-19 restrictions in Nashville will end except for the indoor mask mandate. Davidson County will be the only county in the state that will still require anyone to wear a mask.

Gov. Bill Lee announced when he ended COVID-19 restrictions in the 89 counties with state-operated health departments that he hoped that mask mandates in the other six counties, including Davidson, would come to an end by the end of May.

“At the end of the day, our job is to protect the health of everyone in the city,” said Jahangir. “We’ll continue to monitor as the vaccinations progress. Let’s get through next week and see how everything has played out.”

Jahangir said last week when the end of the restrictions was announced that the health board would evaluate the county’s progress and make a further determination on masks later.