NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Updates are being made to what an average hurricane season looks like in the Atlantic Ocean.
The start of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season has begun and it’s important to remember the last couple of seasons have been active.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is changing what a new normal hurricane season looks like in the Atlantic Ocean.
The older averages were from 1981 to 2010 and on average each season had around 12 named storms with six of those becoming hurricanes and around three of those becoming major hurricanes.
Now we’re working with a new average over a new time span.
This is how we see things are trending in the atmosphere and you can see some changes.
Now we’re seeing around 14 named storms per season on average, seven of which become hurricanes. There is no change in the number of major hurricanes each season.
Why are we seeing this increase and what caused it?
A big reason is that we’re getting a better look at the tropics. We have big improvements on satellite coverage and we’re getting a great view of everything that’s going on in the Atlantic Ocean, and we’re doing better with hurricane reconnaissance missions. Those are the hurricane hunter planes sent out occasionally.
There is also a correlation between warming ocean and atmospheric temperatures and the amount of tropical activity that we see.
As we see warmer ocean temperatures and warmer atmospheric temperatures, we begin to see a more favorable atmospheric condition to see the tropical storms fire up and see them strengthen as well.
