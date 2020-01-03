NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nearly 3,000 cars were stolen in Nashville in 2019, more than half with keys.
Of the nearly 2,804 cars stolen in Davidson County last year, 1,817 were taken with keys. 305 were left running. Police said 747 guns were stolen from cars.
“It's not a matter of if, it's just when,” said Wes Lepter, a security guard. “Nashville is growing every day. Crime goes up every day.”
Lepter works at Nashville General Hospital. On the last day of 2019, he learned first-hand it can happen to anyone.
“Walked outside, door was shut, everything was fine. Went to put my gun in my holster, and it wasn't there,” said Lepter.
He said the burglars pried the door open, skipped over the $500 cash in the cup holder and went straight for the gun under the seat.
“It's embarrassing. I'm a firearm instructor. I do a lot of different things,” Lepter said. “No one wants to admit that ‘hey, my gun got stolen.’ It's not a good feeling. It's almost sickening.”
He worries about the gun in the wrong hands.
“The next night we had two or three people who got shot came in and my thought is ‘I hope that's not mine,’” he said.
