NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - More than 1,000 community volunteers will help stuff 12,000 backpacks full of school supplies for local students on Wednesday.
Metro Schools and the United Way have partnered to provide the supplies as part of the United Way’s Stuff the Bus program.
United Way said school supplies can cost parents nearly $200 and they want to help the ones who might now be able to afford it.
If you are interested in volunteering or donating, the event begins at 11 a.m. at Nissan Stadium.
On Tuesday, seven local Primrose Schools worked together to donate more than 5,000 notebooks.
Even preschool students were involved in donating the notebooks.
The organizers said it helps the kids understand and practice the meaning of generosity.
“We feel like it’s important to educate a child in math and reading, but is equally as important to teach them how to be a good human and a good citizen and how to be kind and give back,” said Amy James, Primrose School of Brentwood.
Teachers will be delivering their donations to the United Way Stuff The Bus event.
