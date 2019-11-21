NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - United Way volunteers are helping people across the Midstate make Thanksgiving dinner.
The nonprofit held its first Give Thanks Day of Action on Wednesday morning.
Volunteers collected supplied and assembled boxes. They filled the foxes with the food to feed families a traditional Thanksgiving meal.
The average family of four that uses SNAP benefits gets $465 a month for food. That equals a little over $5 per meal, but Thanksgiving meals are more expensive than that. The boxes not only provide the Thanksgiving, but also meals that will help families get through the rest of the holidays.
“That makes a huge difference in their monthly budget to allow them to put that money toward rent, utilities or other really important things they need to get them through the holiday,” said United Way’s Jennifer Wright.
This was the United Way’s first year hosting the event, but they hope to make it an annual tradition going forward.
