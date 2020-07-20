NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The United Way of Greater Nashville is asking for help from local companies, philanthropists, and the community.
Its local COVID-19 response fund is starting to run dry.
The United Way of Greater Nashville partnered with Mayor Cooper’s office and local corporations. They started the fund back in March.
More than a little more than $4 million was split between organizations, but there is a fear that won’t be enough to help all the people impacted by the pandemic.
There have been four rounds of money donated to a variety of organizations and people in need to cover things such as suicide prevention direct financial assistance as well as cleaning services and PPE supplies.
“They have lost their job, or they are on furlough and they’re trying to make decisions about childcare, you know schools,” President and CEO Of United Way Greater Nashville Brian Hassett said. “It’s really important that we are able to help people as best we can and often it’s with paying the rent this month or getting food for them or in some cases counseling.”
If you are interested in donating, click here.
