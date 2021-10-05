NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The unidentified man who jumped onto the passenger side of a tractor-trailer on Interstate 40 West on Monday night and rode there for several miles has a critical head injury after falling or jumping off the truck, Metro Police said.
Police said the man, who has not been identified, hopped onto the passenger side of a tractor-trailer on I-40 West at 28th Avenue and then fell or jumped off near Bellevue. He is hospitalized at Vanderbilt University Medical Center with a critical head injury.
The driver of the tractor-trailer reported that the man was standing on the interstate trying to stop vehicles. The tractor-trailer came to a complete stop, after which the man jumped onto the truck, hung onto the mirror and tried to open the passenger door. The driver, fearful of the man’s intentions according to police, continued to drive at estimated speeds between 15 and 30 mph until the man either fell or jumped off near Bellevue.
Efforts are being made to identify the man through fingerprints. The investigation is continuing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.