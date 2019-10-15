NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Body worn cameras are a critical tool in both police accountability and prosecutions, but what's the real cost of the program, not just for the police but the entire court system?

The Davidson County District Attorney's office brought in consultants from Washington, DC. They ran the numbers.

Projected price tag of body cameras expected to rise There was an audible gasp on Monday afternoon when those in attendance at a public meeting about Metro Police’s proposed body camera heard the projected price tag.

"We talked to a lot of other jurisdictions,” said Kay Chopard, of Chopard Consultants.

Chopard's company researched police departments with the same number of body cameras that Metro will have, about 3,200 cameras.

The company looked at police departments in San Diego, CA, Boulder, CO, Manhattan, NY, Wayne County (Detroit), MI, and Alexandria, Virginia Beach and Richmond, VA.

Chopard told Metro officials cities found it always cost more than they expected.

"It takes a lot of time and personnel, so they really had to add staff," Chopard said.

Based on what other cities found out, Chopard calculated that Nashville's DA's office alone could have to spend $14 million to $30 million a year in new staff costs.

Why so much?

Chopard said it may take 30 to 40 hours to prepare the videos for each case. It’s time consuming, for example, to blur the images of the faces of witnesses and victims.

Police cameras might also record in sensitive locations, for example, a hospital emergency room, while officers are there to interview a suspect or a victim.