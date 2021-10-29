NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville restaurant known for their catfish said it's hard to stay open due to supply chain and labor shortages. Customers said they don't notice a difference, but the owner says they are making ends meet.
Remember when businesses had capacity limits during the pandemic? Uncle Bud's is still at 50% capacity because they can't hire the staff to serve a full restaurant. So even though the parking lot is packed and people want to eat, the staff said they would do what they could to feed them all.
Step inside Uncle Bud's for catfish on a Friday. You'll find committed customers and owner Gary Lamastus at the hostess stand. It's not where he said he usually works, but he's trying to keep the business afloat.
"I'm short 25 servers right now," Lamastus said.
There should be 12 servers on the floor at one time. These days, Lamastus said there are about six, so only half the tables are filled.
"And you can tell behind me we have a dining room that's closed, and we can't even open," Lamastus explained.
Brittany Kelly, a manager, works lots of hours.
"Probably about 60 a week," she elaborated. However, she said staffing isn't the only shortage, so is the supply.
"Oh yeah, it's a real difference," Kelly said. "And checking in trucks when half your order is out of stock."
"I used to use one vendor to get my food, no, I have to use six, and it's been a struggle," Lamastus explained.
He said supply orders used to take him 20 minutes; now, it takes him two hours.
Lamastus said pay isn't the issue when it comes to hiring staff. He says servers make $16 to $20. With tips, he said that's closer to $25 to $40.
