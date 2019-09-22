NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a shooting in south Nashville that left two people injured.
Police responded to 3313 Hope Hill Ct. at 8:26 p.m. on a shooting call and found a 17-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his right forearm. The victim was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Officers later discovered a second victim, an 18-year-old male, had been dropped off at nearby Southern Hills Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his right thigh/leg, according to police.
An investigation into the shooting is underway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.