NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two teens involved in the chase that led to the death of a Hendersonville police officer have been indicted by the Davidson County Grand Jury.
Emani Cortez Martin Jr. was indicted on counts of reckless homicide, reckless endangerment with a motor vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia and evading arrest in connection with the Dec. 30, 2019, incident that left Officer Spencer Bristol dead after a foot pursuit across Interstate 65 near the Vietnam Veterans Boulevard interchange.
Martin was the passenger in the vehicle that fled from Bristol from Vietnam Veterans Boulevard south from Hendersonville that crashed at the merger of Vietnam Veterans and I-65 South. Martin jumped out of the car, jumped the concrete wall between southbound and northbound lanes and ran across all lanes of I-65. Bristol chased him on foot and was struck by oncoming traffic.
Kevin Jordan was the driver of the car. He was arrested at the scene. He was indicted on charges of reckless endangerment with a motor vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police said at the time Martin and Jordan were involved in drug transactions around Madison and Goodlettsville just before the high-speed chase began in Hendersonville.
