NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two teens were arrested after fleeing from police late Thursday in a stolen car, police announced in a news release.
The teens, ages 16 and 17, fled from officers in a stolen 2017 Nissan Altima in north Nashville. Police found a ski mask, an AK-47 pistol loaded with a round in the chamber and 14 rounds in the magazine.
Police were patrolling in the area of Brick Church Lane and Ewing Lane at 10:30 p.m. Thursday when they spotted the stolen Nissan traveling inbound on Brick Church Pike. The car was reported stolen on Tuesday from Aparna Court in the Whites Creek area. The key fob had been left inside the vehicle.
When officers tried to stop the car, the 16-year-old driver took off at a high rate of speed. Officers did not pursue, but immediately radioed the car's description to a police helicopter. The helicopter crew spotted the car and followed it so that ground units could deploy spike strips, which damaged three of the tires. The two teens bailed from the car at the intersection of Youngs Lane and Alice Street. The driver was immediately caught. The 17-year-old came out from his wooded hiding spt and surrendered when he saw a K9 team approaching.
The gun and ski mask were recovered from the back seat of the car.
Both teens were taken to juvenile detention and charged with auto theft, unlawful gun possession and evading arrest.
