NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two men accused of participating in the riots at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 had their first appearances before a federal judge on Tuesday.
Jack Jesse Griffith, 25, and Blake Austin Reed, 35, appeared virtually in U.S. District Court in Nashville.
The two men were assigned attorneys to represent them in hearings.
In the hearing, officials said Griffith and Reed would be subject for release with conditions including being tracked electronically via ankle monitor and not allowed to leave the Middle Tennessee region without court permission.
Griffith is charged with knowingly enter or remain in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority to do and knowingly, and with intent to impede or disrupt the orderly conduct of Government business or official functions, engage in disorderly or disruptive conduct in, or within such proximity to, any restricted building or grounds when, or so that, such conduct, in fact, impedes or disrupts the orderly conduct of Government business or official functions; or attempts or conspires to do so.
Reed has been charged in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia with Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority and Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds.
Reed and Griffith are expected back in court virtually on Monday. Future hearings will take place in Federal court out of the District of Columbia.
The initial court hearing for Lisa Eisenhart, mother of ‘Zip Tie Guy’ Eric Munchel, is now expected to have her initial court hearing on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.