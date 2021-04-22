NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Public Schools said two people were injured after a stabbing at Overton High School.
Police said the incident happened in the school gymnasium and involved two freshman as they were coming back from a break.
Metro Police tell us that the victim walked up to the suspect, and the suspect immediately began stabbing. "We don't know what was occurring before that moment. We're still trying to sort that out," Police Chief John Drake said.
The victim is in critical condition undergoing surgery at Vanderbilt.
Drake said both students were in ninth grade.
Teachers and the school resource officer began rendering aid to the students.
The suspect in the stabbing suffered hand injuries. Police Chief John Drake said the student had a folding blade knife. The length of the blade isn't known yet.
"We're thankful for the quick response of the team hear as well as our school resource officer for responding quickly and ensuring that no other students were impacted," said Director of Schools Dr. Adrienne Battle.
Battle said students at Overton were currently undergoing state testing, but was not aware of the students' schedule.
"Our hearts, our thoughts and our prayers are with the students involved and we do pray for a speedy recovery for the student," said Battle.
The school was placed on lockdown after the incident.
John Overton High School has been placed in lockdown due to an incident involving two students who have been injured and are receiving medical attention. Families of the students involved have been notified. Additional details will be provided as they become available.— Metro Schools (@MetroSchools) April 22, 2021
