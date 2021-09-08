NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man and woman were found fatally shot Wednesday morning in a van outside 2506 Highland Trace Drive, Metro Police reported.
Police believe the victims, who have not been identified, have been homeless and had permission to park there.
Neighbors reported hearing shots around 10 p.m. Tuesday.
If you have information about the shooting, contact Metro Police Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
