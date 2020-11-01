NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two men were killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday night in the 200 block of Franklin Limestone Road.
Police said the driver and his passenger, both tentatively identified as two 18-year-old men, died in the crash at 8:15 p.m. The medical examiner will make positive identifications for both.
The investigation shows the 2015 Chevrolet Camaro was being driven at a high rate of speed when the driver entered a curve, lost control and left the roadway, striking a tree. The car caught fire. The driver and his passenger both died at the scene.
