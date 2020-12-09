NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two Davidson County courtrooms will be closed the remainder of the week after an inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 was in a holding cell with other inmates, staff and court officers this week.
An inmate from the Tennessee Department of Correction was brought to Davidson County Criminal Court on Wednesday for a court appearance. The inmate was being held in a holding area used by Judge Monte Watkins and Judge Mark Fishburn when authorities were notified that he had tested positive for COVID-19.
As a result of the possible interaction with other inmates, staff and court officers, Criminal Court Division 5 and 6 will be closed the remainder of the week as a precaution.
