NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two men caught in the act of breaking into a south Nashville home Saturday are under investigation in regard to similar crimes, according to police.
Police said the two victims arrived at their home on Welch Road at 5:40 p.m. to find Michael Rowe, 28, and Jake Brown, 34, loading items from the house into a Toyota Sequoia with a Kentucky license plate.
Upon seeing the victims, Rowe and Brown ran into the nearby wood line. Officers set up a perimeter and located both men in the 500 block of Paragon Mills Road.
Rowe and Brown have been charged with aggravated burglary and vandalism. Both remain jailed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.