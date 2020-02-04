NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two men have been charged in connection to a deadly shooting in November outside the Village on the Green Apartments.
Police said Tyontez Moore and Rhazhaan Pittman-Valentine were arrested last night.
Investigators said they tried to rob Rob Darrell Groves outside the apartment on Ed Temple Boulevard. Police said Groves was shot during the robbery attempt and later died.
