NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two people were arrested on Monday night after police recovered a vehicle taken in a carjacking on Sunday.
Police said Tyquan Scribner, 20, and Aaliyah Washington, 18, were taken into custody by the Juvenile Crime Task Force.
Officers spotted the stolen Toyota Corolla, which has been taken at gunpoint Sunday night in the 600 block of Cheyenne Boulevard, traveling with a second car, a Hyundai Genesis, which had also been reported stolen. Officers attempted to stop the Toyota, driven by Scribner, but he fled at a high rate speed. He ultimately crashed in the 3800 block of Augusta Drive. Washington was a passenger in the vehicle. Scribner admitted his involvement in Sunday night’s carjacking in which the victim was pistol whipped.
A full-size replica Glock 19 airsoft handgun and 21 grams of marijuana were recovered from the Toyota.
Scribner, of La Vergne, is charged with aggravated robbery, theft of a vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident. He is being held in lieu of $80,000 bond. Washington is charged with joyriding.
