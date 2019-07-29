Antioch Shooting - 7-29-19
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A 17-year-old was arrested early Monday morning after he admitted to firing shots from a vehicle, which drew attention of nearby officers.

Metro Police said officers were in the Shell parking lot at 197 Haywood Lane when they heard the gunshots at 3 a.m. They saw a black Acura TSX leaving a nearby strip mall parking lot on Apache Trail at a high rate of speed.

Rolando Araujo-Arzate, 19, was charged with evading arrest and contributing to the delinquency of a minor by Metro Police. (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Police said the teen, who was driving the car, refused to stop for officers. He attempted to turn onto Hopedale Lane from Haywood Lane and crashed.

Juan A. Vargas, 20, was charged with evading arrest and contributing to the delinquency of a minor by Metro Police. (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department)

The teen and four other occupants of the car attempted to flee on foot, but were quickly apprehended.

Police found a stolen 9mm handgun and shell casings inside the car.

The driver is charged with reckless endangerment, theft of property, juvenile handgun possession, juvenile curfew violation and driving without a license.

Two adults, Juan Vargas, 20, and Rolando Araujo-Arzate, 19, were charged with evading arrest and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Two other teens in the car, ages 15 and 17, were charged with evading arrest and curfew violation.

Police said the driver of the car was arrested in February for handgun possession.

