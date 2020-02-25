NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — One person died Wednesday morning after a shooting near Cameron College Preparatory School on 1st Avenue South.
The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Mildred Shute Avenue and 1st Avenue South.
Police say Lindsey Lumpkin, 18, was found on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he died Wednesday.
Investigators say Lumpkin was shot after an argument at a Shell gas station on the 1500 block of Lebanon Pike.
Lumpkin had arrived at the gas station market in a white SUV, got out, and walked up to a dark sedan, police say. After an argument broke out, someone shot Lumpkin. Both vehicles fled the scene.
The SUV dropped Lumpkin off at the intersection near Cameron College Prep and sped off, police say. Police found the SUV later on Carroll Street in the Napier-Sudekum public housing. It has since been impounded.
Police are still searching for the shooter. If you have any information, call police.
