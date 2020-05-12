NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee State University will use $7.2 million in federal aid to help students and support institutional needs as a result of COVID-19, the university announced on Tuesday.
The funds are being provided to TSU as part of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
The university has received $3.6 million, the first half of the allocation, which is specifically for student expenses related to the disruption of campus operations due to the pandemic. The university has distributed the funds as emergency financial aid grants to students. The remaining amount will be released later and is reserved for institutional use to cover costs associated with significant changes due to coronavirus.
Human Performance and Sports Science major Maddison Metcalf said she will use the money to enroll in summer schools. She received her emergency funds on Monday.
"This was unexpected, but very much needed," Metcalf, a rising TSU senior, said in a news release. "I had an old laptop and the online class load added more wear and tear to the device. I used the money saved for summer school to help me get another one."
Matthew Benton, also a rising senior, said he is putting his money away for the upcoming semester.
"The funds went directly into my savings to help me pay for the fall semester," said Benton, a business major from Atlanta. Benton said he wanted to make sure all expenses are covered for his final year at TSU.
"The university is attempting to assist as many students as possible that have been impacted by COVID-19," said Horace Chase, TSU's Vice President of Business and Finance. "Qualifying undergraduate students, graduate students, PELL-eligible students, and those experiencing hardships as a result of the pandemic will receive financial support."
The funds will help students cover the unplanned expenses that have occurred as a result of the pandemic, according to Chase.
Graduate students will receive a one-time grant of $500. Undergraduate students who are not PELL Grant eligible will receive $600 and undergraduate students who are PELL eligible will receive $800.
This funding is separate from refunds of financial aid students have received from the university. Last month TSU students received housing and meal refunds.
"Each student hs her or his own unique challenges as a result of COVID-19," said Chase. "These funds are flexible and allows them to be used in a way that best suits the students' individual needs."
Terrence Izzard, Associate Vice President of Admission and Recruitment at TSU, said "finances play a major role in a student's ability to enroll, persist and graduate from college.
"TSU is committed to doing all we can to help students remain in school. Funding from the CARES Act is certainly help us keep talented students enrolled," said Izzard.
The university will use the second half of the allocation to enhance online learning and other expenses associated with new campus operation measures implemented because of COVID-19. Summer sessions are 100% online. Classes began May 4 and run through Aug. 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.