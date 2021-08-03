NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee State University announced face masks would be required to be worn inside buildings when classes resume later this month.
The university is continuing with plans to be fully operational this fall with continued safety measures after the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the campus.
The university announced a few months ago that it will be open and fully operational for the fall 2021-22 academic year, with continued enforcement of federal and state health and safety regulations. For instance, all students, faculty, staff and other campus community members are asked to wear face coverings while indoors, and social distancing is also stressed.
“We remain resolute in our commitment to provide a top-quality education and productive work environment in a safe and healthy atmosphere,” TSU President Glenda Glover recently said in a message to the campus family. “However, the University is prepared to adjust its course delivery model, including the implementation of a hybrid academic model, as well as other operational changes, at some point during the fall semester, if new or evolving COVID-19 related health and safety concerns warrant such adjustments.”
Glover said the university will continue to monitor CDC, as well as state and local guidance, on developments involving COVID-19 and related variants. Federal, state and local health and safety guidance will continue to drive the University’s actions regarding course delivery and in-person operations affecting the TSU community.
All residence halls will open and in-person student activities will resume, according to TSU officials. Most administrators and staff returned to full in-person operations in July, and faculty will resume in-person classes and academic operations on Aug. 9. However, there will still be some online options.
Since TSU began remote operations in March 2020 due to the pandemic, the university has maintained stringent safety measures on campus, including the wearing of face coverings and social distancing at all times, as well as regular cleaning and sanitizing of buildings.
The attention to safety will not change in the new academic year, according to Dr. Curtis Johnson, TSU’s associate vice president and chief of staff.
“In preparation for this return to normalcy the university continues to comply with guidelines provided by the CDC and Metro Nashville Health Department recommendations,” Johnson said in a news release.
That includes mandatory wearing of face masks inside of facilities. Individuals are not required to wear a mask outside unless they are in a crowded environment. The university will also continue to provide COVID-19 testing, and students who test positive will still be isolated and quarantined. TSU is also working with various agencies to assist in providing the coronavirus vaccination.
“We understand that some students and employees have not received a COVID-19 vaccine because of logistical issues in getting vaccinated,” Glover said in a news release. “We plan to create convenient opportunities for TSU students and employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine on campus commencing in August.”
Click to learn more about the university’s fall return plan.
