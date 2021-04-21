NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee State University will hold its spring commencement on April 30 and May 1 at Hale Stadium.
The graduate ceremony will be held on April 30 at 4 p.m. The undergraduate ceremony will be held May 1 at 8 a.m. Any overflow from the undergraduate ceremony will be at the Gentry Center.
All commencement ceremonies will follow COVID-19 guidelines. The university is requiring the wearing of masks and social distancing.
