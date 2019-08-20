NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee State University Quarterback Demry Croft has been charged and arrested with sexual battery and rape stemming from an incident that occurred back in December.
Arrest records show 22-year-old Croft was arrested on Monday, but details surrounding the arrest on those charges were not immediately made clear. Bond was set at $50,000 and Croft bonded out of jail Monday evening.
Grand jury indictments obtained by News4 found that Croft "intentionally engaged in unlawful sexual contact" as well as "unlawful sexual penetration" with a victim without her consent on Dec. 1, 2018. There was only one victim listed in all eight counts against him.
Tennessee State University released a statement regarding the arrest but did not mention Croft directly in their statement:
The University is aware that a student athlete was arrested in a criminal matter. Due to federal and state student privacy laws, no further comment can be made at this time. However, the University takes seriously any allegation of sexual misconduct that may affect our campus community.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
