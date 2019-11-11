NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee State University took the Veterans Day holiday to introduce the school’s newest service for veterans.
The school held a grand opening for the new student veterans center. It will be fully dedicated to helping military members assimilate back into life and set them up to succeed as students.
“It’s going to be a place to do all the things they need and get the help they need externally from off campus and on campus, so they will have a place of their own to get the support they need as they move through school,” said Evalyn Nettles, TSU Associate Vice President for Academic Affairs.
Currently the center is designed just for TSU students. The school said moving forward it will work to extend the services to veterans who are not attending the university.
