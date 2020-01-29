NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee State University President Glenda Glover and Nashville Predators President and CEO Sean Henry will announce a long-term partnership on Thursday to launch the $1 Million in 1 Month campaign, a historic first-of-its-kind fundraising goal that will combine TSU’s passion for education with the best fans in sports during Black History Month, according to a news release.
The one-month campaign will be the first of many initiatives between Tennessee State University and the Predators as both organizations strive to make Nashville a better place to work, live, learn and play.
The official announcement will happen Thursday at 11 a.m. at Kean Hall Welcome Center on the TSU main campus.
The Predators will also announce that their Saturday home game against the Vegas Golden Knights will celebrate the HBCU and Hockey Is For Everyone month as part of TSU Night. Headlining TSU Night at Bridgestone Arena is the New Direction Choir, which will perform the national anthem, and the world-renowned TSU Aristocrat of Bands drumline will entertain pregame and throughout the game.
