NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee State University spent the morning focusing on the new year and their faith during its annual prayer breakfast.
School leadership gather and pray over the students and faculty for the upcoming school year.
TSU President Glenda Glover was one of the keynote speakers at the event. Each year state lawmakers also join the event.
